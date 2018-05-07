The ‘Mountain’ from ‘Game of Thrones’ wins world’s strongest man title
Hafthor Bjornsson, who plays The Mountain on HBO series Game of Thrones, was crowned the world’s strongest man on Sunday.
Bjornsson came in second place in the competition for the past two years and now he has achieved the first place position.
According to The Washington Post, Bjornsson finished first in the vehicle deadlift, max overhead and loading race. He then placed fourth in the frame carry and second in the truck pull.
He finished fifth in the final test, the atlas stones, but his accomplishments in the previous tasks gave him enough of a lead to take first place overall.
The 29-year-old Icelander took to Instagram to thank his “family, friends and fans” for their continued support.
Earlier this year, Bjornsson broke the world record in the deadlift. At the 2018 Arnold Strongman Classic held in Columbus, Ohio, Bjornsson lifted 472 kilograms, which is slightly over 1,000 pounds, without the help of a deadlift suit. (The deadlift suit provides additional support for lifters.)
The six-foot-nine-inch tall Bjornsson beat last year’s winner, Brian Shaw, and Mikhail Shivlyakov from Russia — who actually started bleeding from the face during his deadlift.
Bjornsson had also broke another world record by easily throwing a 56-pound weight over a 20-foot-high bar.
Game of Thrones and The Mountain return in 2019 for the show’s final season.
