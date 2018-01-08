Brad Pitt unsuccessfully bid $120K to watch ‘Game of Thrones’ with star Emilia Clarke

Brad Pitt was ready to spend some serious money to watch Game of Thrones with Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO hit series.

Pitt offered to pay $120,000 to watch an episode of Game of Thrones with the Mother of Dragons — but he was outbid.

The actor bid six figures to watch a Game of Thrones episode with one of the show’s stars on Jan. 6 during a silent auction at Sean Penn’s annual gala for Haiti in Los Angeles, Calif.

During the charity event, the auctioneer announced the opportunity to watch an episode with Clarke, who was in attendance at the gala, along with her Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington.

The auction to watch the episode with Clarke started at $20,000 but the amount increased rapidly.

According to Variety, Pitt began with a bid of $80,000.

Then he outbid himself to $90,000 and Harington offered to also sit in on the episode viewing. And that’s when Pitt raised his own bid to $120,000.

Pitt was outbid by another gala-goer who ended the auction at $160,000.

However, Pitt didn’t walk away empty-handed. He bid $40,000, and won an NBA weekend experience with the San Antonio Spurs including tickets to a game, a ride on the team’s plane and VIP seats to the team’s practice and game in Texas.

Penn and Leonardo DiCaprio used the eighth annual benefit for the J/P Haitian Relief Organization to publicly praise each other’s philanthropic work.

DiCaprio was the guest of honour at the $5,000-a-plate dinner Saturday night at Milk Studios, which raised nearly $4 million for Penn’s Haitian Relief Organization and its nonprofit partners.

DiCaprio was recognized for 20 years of supporting environmental causes through his namesake foundation.

Penn said DiCaprio’s work motivated him to start his own charitable organization after the devastating earthquake in 2010 that left thousands of Haitians homeless and without basic resources.

“As much as anyone, the inspiration for me was from Leo DiCaprio,” Penn said. “Here was this young guy who had not only continued to create so productively but had also created what takes a kind of Herculean effort.”

Penn praised DiCaprio’s personal commitment to protecting wildlife and advocating for the planet, as well as the actor’s general optimism.

“That’s why he deserves to be honoured and that’s why we dragged him down here to be honoured,” Penn said. “Who else do you know who’s doing what you’re doing around this town?”

DiCaprio returned the praise as he accepted his award, calling Penn an inspiration and a role model.

DiCaprio also supported Penn’s cause by bidding $80,000 on a painting. Clarke had her eye on the same piece and ultimately outbid the Oscar winner before the artist who made the painting revealed two copies were available. Clarke and DiCaprio got their own for $80,000 each.

Penn has hosted a fundraiser for J/P HRO on the eve of the Golden Globes since he established the charity in 2010.

Saturday’s guests included Globes nominee and presenter Susan Sarandon, along with Garcelle Beauvais, Tobey Maguire, Patricia Arquette, Beck, Lena Dunham and Allison Williams.

—With files from the Associated Press