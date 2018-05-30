Ontario election 2018: Ottawa West-Nepean riding

Voters in Ottawa West-Nepean head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Bob Chiarelli (incumbent)

PC: Jeremy Roberts

NDP: Chandra Pasma

Green: Patrick Freel

Geography

The westernmost of Ottawa’s five urban ridings, Ottawa West–Nepean hits March Valley Road and Riddell Drive in Shirley’s Bay at its most western point. It’s roughly bordered by the Ottawa River to the north; Merivale Road, Fisher Road and the Rideau River to the east; and the CN rail line to the south.

History

Former Ottawa Mayor Bob Chiarelli won this riding in a 2010 by-election for the Liberals and has held onto it since. He formerly held the riding of Ottawa West from 1987-1997, before leaving provincial politics. He also served as Mayor of Ottawa from 2000 to 2006. In the 2014 Ontario election, he beat PC rival and longtime Ottawa Citizen columnist Randall Denley by 5,140 votes.

By the numbers

Ottawa West–Nepean experienced no population growth between 2011 and 2016, according to the most recent census. Its median age of 41.9 is surpassed only in Glengarry–Prescott–Russell and Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry. French is the mother tongue of 7.01 per cent of residents, the smallest number of the five urban Ottawa ridings. Meanwhile, 26 per cent reported their first language as one other than English and French.