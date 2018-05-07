Barrie launches Project Lifesaver to bolster safety of vulnerable residents

In an effort to keep the most vulnerable individuals in the community safe, the City of Barrie and Barrie police on Monday officially launched Project Lifesaver.

Project Lifesaver is a program which equips vulnerable residents with tracking devices. The program targets individuals with Alzheimer’s, autism, brain injuries, mental health conditions, or anyone else who may have a dangerous tendency to wander.

The FM-transmitters emit a signal every second that is unique to each person. If a resident goes missing, police can use the radio frequency to locate them. Police are able to do so using receivers in their vehicles, attached to drones, or carried with them on foot.

The equipment is already being used in several communities across Ontario, and has been successful in reducing search times. According to Project Lifesaver, in several cases, they have been able to cut down the search time from hours to mere minutes.

Project Lifesaver Simcoe was inspired by Mandy Thompson, a senior woman who went missing in February 2017. Thompson, a sufferer of dementia, wandered from her home in Barrie. Tragically, her body was found at an Oro-Medonte golf course in March of this year.

A community group brought the program to the city to ensure other vulnerable residents would be safer. So far, the program has been successful in rescuing more than 3,400 people internationally.