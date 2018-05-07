Hiker rescued in North Vancouver
It was another Sunday night save for members of North Shore Rescue.
A hiker stranded in steep terrain near Mt. Fromme called 911 early Sunday evening.
The RCMP in turn called out the search-and-rescue volunteers, who were able to get the hiker out safely with no injuries several hours later.
