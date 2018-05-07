Search
May 7, 2018 10:09 am

Hiker rescued in North Vancouver

By News Anchor  CKNW

It was another Sunday night save for members of North Shore Rescue.

A hiker stranded in steep terrain near Mt. Fromme called 911 early Sunday evening.

The RCMP in turn called out the search-and-rescue volunteers, who were able to get the hiker out safely with no injuries several hours later.

