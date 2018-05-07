Recipe: Green + White Asparagus Salad

Roger Ma, Executive Chef of Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar, presents a dish for spring.

Hazelnut crisp

250ml hazelnut flour

15g all purpose flour

6 springs thyme leaves

6 sprigs rosemary leaves

10 oz chicken stock

3oz butter

30g chopped hazelnuts

3g salt

1g baking powder

Method

1. Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix well with a whisk.



2. Spray parchment paper with cooking oil. Using a large offset spatula, spread the mix as thin as possible on the parchment.

3. With a second piece of sprayed parchment, cover the mixture and roll out with a rolling pin.

4. Bake at 350F till cooked (about 16 minutes). Remove from the oven and let cool.

5. Fry in canola oil at 350F until golden brown.

Whipped ricotta

250g ricotta

130g mascarpone

2g lemon zest

25g lemon juice

1 shake of Tabasco sauce

2g chopped tarragon

1g chopped chives

2g salt

3g honey

Method

1. Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and whip with a whisk, then use a rubber spatula to fold the mixture to incorporate air. Set aside.

Grainy Dijon

20g Dijon mustard

1 soft boil egg cooked for 4.5 minutes

20g sherry vinegar

5g honey

1 shake of Tabasco sauce

7g kosher salt

400g canola oil

100g water

75g whole grain mustard

cracked black pepper to taste

Method

1. In a container, combine Dijon, egg, sherry vinegar, honey, tabasco, salt and pepper.

2. Using an immersion hand blender, buzz ingredients till mixed, slowly drizzling in canola oil while buzzing till emulsion starts. Add water when mixture becomes to thick a little at a time alternating between water and oil.

3. Add whole grain mustard into the mix and adjust seasoning. Store and reserve.

To finish

3pc jumbo green asparagus, split lengthwise

40g whipped ricotta

25g worth of white asparagus

Grainy Dijon

4 pieces hazelnut crisp

Asparagus shavings

Fresh salad greens

Pickled cipollini onions

Assembly

1. For the green asparagus, trim and clean asparagus stalks with pairing knife removing little leaves. Blanch in salted boiling water till tender but not overcooked. They need to be bright green when you remove them from the water.

2. For the white asparagus, peel starting from the bottom of the tip to the end (the trimmed bottom ends can be saved for soup). Blanch in salted boiling water with sugar to remove bitterness. These take about 5-6 minutes to fully cook.

3. To assemble, pipe or spoon the whipped ricotta on the plate and arrange asparagus pieces around ricotta. Add small spoonful’s of grainy Dijon. Top with a few salad greens, asparagus shavings, pickled cipollini onions, and four pieces of hazelnut crisp.