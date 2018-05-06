Melania Trump ‘very excited’ to unveil initiatives on children’s well-being
Melania Trump says she’ll announce her initiatives as first lady on Monday.
Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, says the focus will be on the overall well-being of children, which Mrs. Trump has spoken about since becoming first lady.
Grisham adds that the first lady will concentrate on the range of issues children face growing up and will not tailor the initiative to a single topic.
Mrs. Trump has a 12-year-old son, Barron, and has expressed her interest in children through numerous visits to hospitals and schools. She recently turned the Blue Room at the White House into a mock classroom and invited middle school students to share their hopes and dreams with her.
Monday’s announcement is set for the Rose Garden.
