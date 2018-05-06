University of Lethbridge’s newest building nearly complete

The University of Lethbridge’s newest building is months away from completion.

The finishing touches are being put on the $280-million Science and Academic Building.

The project is 75 per cent complete, with doors set to open in September 2019.

The university says the building will house five science departments almost in their entirety and will be home to about 1,800 students.

The university’s associate dean of science says the technology the building offers is like nothing at any other Canadian university campus, and will pull students interested in science to enroll in the university’s programs.

“It literally is the most advanced undergraduate teaching facility in the country and in terms of the transdisciplinarity … and the infrastructure that’s available for graduate students, it’s at the top of its class as well,” Matthew Letts said.

Inside the building includes 140 fume hoods – with some classrooms having one for every two students – a 250-seat lecture hall and shake-proof floors on the main floor for the use of scales in laboratory courses.

The project broke ground two years ago and the project manager noted it has had an economic benefit to the city with more than 60 per cent of the workers coming from Southern Alberta and 20 local trades companies included in the work.

“We’re part of the community and they’re part of the community and we were hoping that we could work together. Local businesses are an essential part of this institution and that’s really worked out well,” Brian Sullivan said.

The construction company noted the wind was a factor over the last two years, but they anticipate handing over the site to the school in the coming months and don’t anticipate any delays.

This is phase one of the university’s Destination Project.

Plans for phase two include the redevelopment and refurbishing of University Hall for the humanities, social sciences and fine arts programs.

The NDP chipped in $27 million towards the Science and Academic Building as a part of this year’s budget.

The Bank of Montreal also donated $1 million towards its construction in 2016.

The school hasn’t started a construction project this large since 1971.