Global News at 11 Lethbridge March 13 2018 8:11pm 01:45 University of Lethbridge receives funding for Alzheimer's research For the past three years, staff at the University of Lethbridge have been conducting research surrounding Alzheimer's and on Tuesday, they received a substantial financial boost.