Toronto Hydro says close to 4,000 still without power following Friday windstorm

Toronto Hydro says 3,900 customers throughout Toronto are still without power two days after a windstorm hit southern Ontario.

In a media bulletin updated Sunday afternoon, Toronto Hydro said the remaining outages are due to specific circumstances.

“These remaining customers are a result of outages that are more local and specific in nature. This part of restoration always takes the longest,” it said.

“We expect to have the majority of them restored today, but there will still be some customers – especially those with damage to customer-owned equipment – that will remain without power.”

They said crews are working 24/7 to fully rectify the situation, but because of the high volume of outages, they can not provide customers with an estimated time of restoration.

Around 30,000 Toronto Hydro customers lost power on Friday evening due to high winds that reached gusts up to 120 km/h.

Toronto Hydro also reminds customers to be careful around fallen wires and to stay at least 10 metres back.