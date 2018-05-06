Thousands of volunteers clean up Calgary pathways and parks

Volunteers are coming together to help keep Calgary pathways clean. More than 2,500 people registered to take part in the Annual Pathway and River Cleanup.

Volunteers are collecting garbage and waste from different green spaces, parks, pathways and river banks across the city between 9 a.m. until noon.

This is the 51st year the cleanup has taken place.

Calgarians interested in their own neighbourhood cleanup can organize a group of 10 people and pick up free cleaning supplies from the city. For more information on the neighbourhood cleanup, visit calgary.ca/tlckits.