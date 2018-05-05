Suspected fake Delta plastic surgeon found guilty of continuing to perform procedures

The BC Supreme Court has found Zhou (Sabrina) Li guilty of contempt after the B.C. College of Physicians and Surgeons received information she was allegedly performing cosmetic surgery despite a court order forbidding her from doing so.

On Dec. 20, 2016, the college raided a home at 10519 Modesto Place where they believe Zhuo (Sabrina) Li was operating a business under the name of Sabrina Permanent Make-up Studio Inc. The college claimed she was providing medical services in her basement that she was not licensed to perform.

READ MORE: Unlicensed plastic surgery allegedly performed in North Delta home

They seized items from the home including boxes and vials of injectable medication including Bocouture® (botulinum toxin type A) and lidocaine hydrochloride (local anesthetic), prescription medication (ofloxacin eye drops), syringes, needles, suture forceps, surgical clamps, surgical scissors, scalpel blades, surgical markers and receipts for financial transactions ranging from $300 to $5,000.

LISTEN: Alleged unregistered cosmetic surgeon found guilty of contempt



According to the college, Li moved to Surrey, where they received information that despite a court order she again was offering cosmetic services.

“That’s why we went back to court to tell the court that she was not complying with or obeying the ‘don’t provide these services order,'” said Dr. Heidi Oetter with the college. “The judgement we received said that beyond a reasonable doubt she was in contempt of the court.”

WATCH: Mexico surgery warning

Oetter alleges Li was performing services that are normally performed by a certified medical professional who is registered with the college.

“The kind of services she was providing involved cutting, suturing and the kind of things that you would reasonably expect to only get from a cosmetic surgeon in an appropriate environment,” Oetter said.

READ MORE: Patients of suspected fake Delta plastic surgeon urged to get tested for Hep B,C, HIV

She warns that if the price is too good to be true, it usually is. Customers who may be concerned if the person they are seeing is unlicensed can go to the college’s website to verify their credentials.

“People should not be getting plastic surgery in a basement suite,” Oetter said.

“This is the first time the college has ever experienced something like this.”

In January 2017, the college issued a warning urging all of Li’s alleged patients to get tested for Hepatitis B, C, and HIV.

Arguments for sentencing are expected this June.

~With files from Amy Judd