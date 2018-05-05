More evacuation alerts in central Okanagan
More people were placed on evacuation alert in the central Okanagan on Saturday.
Eight properties along McDougall Creek in Westbank First nation were placed on alert.
The properties affected by the alert include:
- 42 – 1880 Old Boucherie Road
- 43 – 1880 Old Boucherie Road
- 44 – 1880 Old Boucherie Road
- 45 – 1880 Old Boucherie Road
- 46 – 1880 Old Boucherie Road
- 47 – 1880 Old Boucherie Road
- 48 – 1880 Old Boucherie Road
- 49 – 1880 Old Boucherie Road
This following Friday’s evacuation alert of seven properties along the same creek.
Three additional properties on Hodges Road were also put on evacuation alert, because of an unstable slope.
The properties affected by the evacuation alert include:
- 9284 Hodges Rd
- 9294 Hodges Rd
- 9304 Hodges Rd
Residents are being told to prepare to leave their homes on a moment’s notice.
