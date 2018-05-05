Okanagan business ransacked by thieves who drive away with rig

A Central Okanagan business is cleaning up after thieves ransacked their offices and stole a semi.

Crime Stoppers Central Okanagan posted about the crime that took place in the early hours of May 2 at Interior Heavy Equipment Operator School.

The office is located on Highway 97 North in Lake Country.

“The suspects broke into the property around 3:30 a.m. by cutting the lock from the front gate,” it said. “They then entered every office, locker and storage compound on the property; systematically ransacking and destroying approximately $50,000 worth of property.”

“The suspects took the Kenworth truck with them when they left, with neighboring surveillance footage showing the truck and a grey SUV circling the area before departing.”

The 2007 Kenworth 3 ton has expired B.C. licence plate EE 8595 and VIN 2NKMHZ8X57M931136.

Interior Heavy Equipment School’s logo is on the side with a vehicle ID ST002.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Lake Country RCMP quoting file 2018-22711 or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers.