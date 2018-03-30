West Kelowna Warriors coach gets stolen championship ring back, but another still missing

An Okanagan hockey coach who lost two championship rings in a car break-in has had one of them returned.

Rylan Ferster, head coach for the West Kelowna Warriors, was grateful to get back the ring, which commemorates his team’s 2016 RBC Cup win.

Global News first reported on the theft from Ferster’s truck in mid-December.

The story quickly spread through the community and other media outlets.

It was about a month later that someone came forward with the ring.

“A gentleman just reached out to me and said he had come across it, and I really didn’t ask any questions. I was fortunate enough to get it back from him, so I just kind of left it at that,” Ferster said.

Ferster is still hoping for the return of his other championship ring, which he won as a player with the Vernon Lakers back in 1990.

Due to its sentimental value, he’s hoping whoever may have it brings it back — no questions asked.