Water woes in Peachland close a busy arterial road

Water flowing where it isn’t supposed to has stopped the flow of traffic on a major road in Peachland.

A small landslide Thursday afternoon swept onto Princeton Avenue and into a road-side drainage ditch.

Some of the landslide debris has travelled down the ditch into the storm sewer system causing blockages.

That has forced the water onto Princeton Avenue. It’s then crossing Highway 97 and draining into Okanagan Lake.

Princeton Avenue is closed at the highway for all traffic other than residents who have no other access routes to their homes.

Crews are working to clear the clogged storm sewer system.