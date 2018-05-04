5 things to do this weekend for Friday, May 4, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, May 4, 2018.

1 – Playland Opens for Weekends

May 5 10AM-6PM

Playland at the PNE, Vancouver

Pne.ca

2 – Cinco de Mayo Celebrations

-Mexican Dance Performance, Lonsdale Quay

Nahuallifolklore.com

-Cinco do Mayo Fiesta – Killarney Community Centre





3 – May Days Festival Port Coquitlam

May 4 – 13

Various Venues throughout Port Coquitlam

Portcoquitlam.ca

4 – Shania Twain

May 5 & 6

Rogers Arena Vancouver

Shaniatwain.com

5 – BMO Vancouver Marathon Health, Sports & Lifestyle Expo

May 3- 5

Vancouver Convention Centre (West Building)

Vancouverconventioncentre.com