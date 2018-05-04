5 things to do this weekend for Friday, May 4, 2018
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, May 4, 2018.
1 – Playland Opens for Weekends
May 5 10AM-6PM
Playland at the PNE, Vancouver
Pne.ca
2 – Cinco de Mayo Celebrations
-Mexican Dance Performance, Lonsdale Quay
Nahuallifolklore.com
-Cinco do Mayo Fiesta – Killarney Community Centre
3 – May Days Festival Port Coquitlam
May 4 – 13
Various Venues throughout Port Coquitlam
Portcoquitlam.ca
4 – Shania Twain
May 5 & 6
Rogers Arena Vancouver
Shaniatwain.com
5 – BMO Vancouver Marathon Health, Sports & Lifestyle Expo
May 3- 5
Vancouver Convention Centre (West Building)
Vancouverconventioncentre.com
