5 Things To Do

More
5 Things
May 4, 2018 3:30 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Friday, May 4, 2018

By Staff Global News

People ride the Playland Wooden Coaster during a celebration of its 50th birthday in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday June 17, 2008.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A A

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, May 4, 2018.

1 – Playland Opens for Weekends
May 5 10AM-6PM
Playland at the PNE, Vancouver
Pne.ca

2 – Cinco de Mayo Celebrations
-Mexican Dance Performance, Lonsdale Quay
Nahuallifolklore.com
-Cinco do Mayo Fiesta – Killarney Community Centre

Story continues below
Killarneycentre.ca

3 – May Days Festival Port Coquitlam
May 4 – 13
Various Venues throughout Port Coquitlam
Portcoquitlam.ca

4 – Shania Twain
May 5 & 6
Rogers Arena Vancouver
Shaniatwain.com

5 – BMO Vancouver Marathon Health, Sports & Lifestyle Expo
May 3- 5
Vancouver Convention Centre (West Building)
Vancouverconventioncentre.com

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
5 Things
5 Things To Do

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News