Who is the man who poured gasoline inside a Salmon Arm office?

Salmon Arm RCMP are seeking public help in identifying the suspect in a strange and dangerous incident.

On the afternoon of April 3rd, a man walked into the provincial governent building on 16th Street NE and poured gasoline on the counter and in the waiting area.

He then fled without saying anything.

Police say the man appeared to be in his 20’s and was wearing a grey hoodie.

Witnesses saw him get into a older, four-door dark-blue car which had one silver or grey door on the passenger side.

If you know anything, call the Salmon Arm Mounties at 250-832-6044 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).