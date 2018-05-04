Final makeover for old landfill in West Kelowna

What was once covered in garbage will soon be covered in grasslands.

Work begins next week on the final rehabilitation of the old landfill in West Kelowna.

The measures include site drainage, contouring and seeding with natural grasses.

The work is expected to take two months.

The site will be monitored for about 25 years for landfill gas emissions and any water issues.

The dump was closed down in 2010 partly because of the development of nearby residential neighbourhoods.