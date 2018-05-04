Jackfish spotted swimming in farmer’s field near Wadena, Sask.

A Wadena, Sask., area farmer got a little more than he bargained for when he went to check his cows.

Earlier this week, Lyndon Haskey was in his pasture, three miles south of Wadena, when he spotted jackfish swimming in eight inches of water.

“The water just totally came alive. It looked like a bunch of eels,” Haskey said.

Haskey said two quarters of his pasture are flooded from Quill Lakes. He’s sold 30 cows from his 100 head herd.

“We just don’t have the pasture and the quality of the pasture is gone. It’s terrible,” Haskey said.

“If it gets any worse, we’re going to be forced out of cattle.”

Haskey said his father, who is 73, has never seen water this high before on the land.

“It’s grown so much. It used to be two and a half miles from where our pasture is to the lakes and now it’s on our pasture,” he said.

Haskey also farms, and said some of that land has also been impacted by flooding.

“We’d rather farm grain and cattle then fish,” Haskey joked.

Haskey has also heard from others about jackfish being spotted in ditches around the Wadena area.