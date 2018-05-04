Barrie police seeking help identifying razor thief

Barrie police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing multiple items from a local Walmart.

Police say a man entered the Walmart on Bayfield Street in Barrie’s north end Wednesday morning. Police say he placed various expensive electric razors in his shopping basket and pockets.

According to police, he was seen entering a hidden area with a backpack. When he emerged, the shopping basket had fewer items, while the backpack appeared to be more full.

Police say the suspect then exited the store without making an effort to pay for the items. He was met outside with a loss prevention officer. Police say he fled the scene following the close shave with store security.

READ MORE: Keswick man charged in connection with disappearance of two men in 1991

Police describe the suspect as a male, in his late 30s, with a medium build and short brown hair. He has a tattoo or scar near his right eye. He was seen wearing blue jeans, a grey stripped t-shirt, black shoes, and was wearing a watch on his left hand.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing, and they are asking anyone who may have information to please contact the Barrie Police Services at 705-725-7025, or anonymously at Crime Stoppers.