May 4, 2018 11:08 am

2 men charged, another suspect sought in 2016 Vaughan homicide: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

VAUGHAN, Ont. – Police in the Toronto area have charged two men with first-degree murder in a shooting that took place nearly two years ago, and they’ve issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a third.

York regional police say they’ve charged two men from Toronto, aged 22 and 27, in the death of a 23-year-old man from Vaughan, Ont.

Silverio Feola was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting at a home in Vaughan’s west end in September 2016.

Police are also looking for a third suspect, 24-year-old Muhumad Idow of Toronto.

The other two suspects also face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, and are due back in court later this month.

