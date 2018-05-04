University of Alberta space team participating in national cube satellite project

A University of Alberta team that has already launched a satellite into space is undertaking another mission.

The U of A space team will reveal details Friday morning about its next space mission in conjunction with an announcement by the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

The agency will be releasing details on the Canadian CubeSat Project, which is a national project giving Canadian post-secondary students a chance to participate in a real space mission. Students will design, build and operate their own cube satellites, which will be launched into space.

In 2017, the University of Alberta team created a cube satellite that was launched into space.

The satellite, known as Ex-Alta 1, was launched into orbit from Cape Canaveral, Fla., on April 18, 2017.

Roughly the size of a shoebox, Ex-Alta 1 was part of an international cube satellite mission called QB50 that involved 38 other satellites pieced together at universities across the globe.

The launch marked the first time a spacecraft has been built in the province of Alberta and sent into space.

There were more than 50 undergraduates, graduates and faculty members on the team. They spent seven years working on the Ex-Alta 1 satellite project.

The project could provide insight on ways to better design equipment on the ground to avoid the massive impact of a big solar event.

