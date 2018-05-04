Nasvhillle Predators down Winnipeg Jets to even series 2-2

The Nashville Predators defeated the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Thursday at Bell-MTS Place to tie their second round series 2-2.

The loss marks the first time in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs where the Winnipeg Jets have lost on home ice.

Nashville opened the scoring late in the first period. Ryan Hartman found a loose puck after a scramble in front of the net, and fired the puck in between Tyler Myers’ legs and past the glove of Connor Hellebuyck to give the Predators a 1-0 lead.

P.K. Subban doubled the lead on the power-play in the second period. His third of the playoffs was a blistering one-timer through traffic, and was assisted by Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen.

The third period was heavily controlled by Nashville. Winnipeg’s first shot didn’t come until eight minutes in.

Patrik Laine finally got the Jets on the board with 49 seconds remaining in the third period with a power-play goal – However it was too little, too late, as Nasvhille held on for the victory.

Following the game, Laine admited that it’s always nice to score. However, the Finnish forward wished it had came earlier in the game.

“At least that goal gave us a chance to tie the game” Laine said. “But we just couldn’t capitalize”

“Hopefully it gives us, and gives me, more confidence in the next game”

The Jets will not have a practice on Friday as they take the day to travel to Nashville and gear up for game five on Saturday.