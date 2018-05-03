There are so many Deep Cove hikers that North Vancouver district has had to restrict them

The District of North Vancouver has backed parking restrictions and a cap on the number of hikers allowed on Deep Cove’s hiking trails.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of a motion that includes putting more stringent parking regulations in place and allowing temporary closures of Quarry Rock.

It’s hoped the move, which will include a limit of 70 hikers on the route at once, will help control overcrowding.

“We’ll be placing limits on large vehicles, we’re going to be adding traffic control in the parkway and Deep Cove Road… we’ll increase mobile enforcement personnel with a full-time bylaw officer and some rangers… managing capacity on quarry rock,” Coun. Lisa Muri said during the April 16 council meeting.

Muri said she has called Deep Cove home since childhood.

Over the last four or five years, the community’s growing popularity has been a challenge for residents and businesses to navigate, she said.

“I remember hearing from a business owner in the cove who said we can’t have any more people come in our business because we are full. For a business to say that is astounding,” Muri said.

Several tour buses stop in Deep Cove and Quarry Rock is a popular tourist attraction, leading to environmental concerns, Muri said.

Councillors will look into enforcement measures such as towing illegally parked vehicles and more traffic control personnel.

“I will be watching closely to see how successful measures are, what else needs to be done and that there are no unintended consequences as a result. Enforcement is critical,” Coun. Roger Bassam said during the meeting.