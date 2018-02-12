3 rescues on the North Shore for Family Day

It’s been a busy holiday for fire crews in the District of North Vancouver.

By Monday afternoon there were three rescues – two at Quarry Rock and one in Lynn Canyon.

Coverage of North Vancouver rescues on Globalnews.ca:

“The sheer amount of people who come and visit the North Shore on days like today, the odds go up. It doesn’t mean that there will always be more rescues, but more people do visit the mountains,” said assistant fire chief Walt Warner.

He said those that needed help only had minor injuries.

READ MORE: North Vancouver fire crews spend long weekend rescuing hikers, cliff jumpers

“It’s just, you know, a beautiful day out. People are enjoying the trails, [and] unfortunately accidents happen. None of it was caused by anything silly, just sheer accidents.”

Warner says the odds of a rescue go up when the sun is out, especially on a holiday.