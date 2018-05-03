Weather
May 3, 2018 3:33 pm

By the numbers: New Brunswick’s record-setting flood

By Staff The Canadian Press

Flooding in Grand Bay-Westfield on Thursday.

Ross Lord/ Global News
Some key numbers Thursday from flooded New Brunswick:

81: Number of roads and bridges fully closed to traffic.

5: Roads partially closed.

$172.50: Amount of fine for driving around road barricades, according to Saint John police.

More than 200: Detour, in kilometres, around Trans-Canada Highway closure between Moncton and Fredericton.

4: Number of ferries affected by the floods.

5.4: Number of metres Saint John River was above sea level Thursday.

5.8: Number of metres the river could reach Saturday.

100: Approximate number of homes evacuated by Thursday morning.

$160,000: Maximum government assistance for private homes, not including recreational properties, damaged by floods.

10,000: Number of sandbags sent to the Grand Bay-Westfield area by Cooke Aquaculture of Blacks Harbour.

347: Number of NB Power customers who have had service disconnected due to flooding.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

