By the numbers: New Brunswick’s record-setting flood

Some key numbers Thursday from flooded New Brunswick:

81: Number of roads and bridges fully closed to traffic.

5: Roads partially closed.

$172.50: Amount of fine for driving around road barricades, according to Saint John police.

More than 200: Detour, in kilometres, around Trans-Canada Highway closure between Moncton and Fredericton.

READ MORE: Flooding forces highway closure between Moncton and Fredericton

4: Number of ferries affected by the floods.

5.4: Number of metres Saint John River was above sea level Thursday.

5.8: Number of metres the river could reach Saturday.

WATCH: Saint John has all hands on deck as it’s hit by worst flooding in decades

100: Approximate number of homes evacuated by Thursday morning.

$160,000: Maximum government assistance for private homes, not including recreational properties, damaged by floods.

10,000: Number of sandbags sent to the Grand Bay-Westfield area by Cooke Aquaculture of Blacks Harbour.

347: Number of NB Power customers who have had service disconnected due to flooding.