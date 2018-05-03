6 giant beach balls to become latest art installation at Toronto waterfront

Remember the (in)famous giant rubber ducky? A new installation is set to make a splash on Toronto‘s waterfront this summer: giant beach balls.

There will be six beach balls attached to a large frame in HTO Park, near Spadina Avenue and Queens Quay West. Each one will be six-and-a-half tall and will sway back and forth similar to a pendulum.

The custom-made exhibit by Decor & More will debut during the Redpath Waterfront Festival in June.

Construction of the HTO Pendulum Wave installation is already underway and once it’s completed, the whole structure will stand 22-feet tall and weigh approximately 19,000 pounds.

The inflatable attraction comes after a giant rubber duck drew thousands of residents to the waterfront festival last year and garnered public outcry over it’s steep price tag. At the time, the Ontario government gave the festival $120,000 towards the duck installation — a move harshly criticized by opposition politicians who questioned the use of taxpayers’ money.

As for this year’s project, it is not known how much, if any, public funds will be used toward the installation. But organizers said more details will be released as information becomes available.