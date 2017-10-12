Canada
October 12, 2017 3:01 pm

Toronto’s giant rubber duck generated millions of dollars, festival says

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: Giant rubber duck arrives in Ontario amid outcry over price tag

A A

TORONTO – A Toronto waterfront festival that hosted an unexpectedly controversial giant rubber duck says it generated millions of dollars in economic activity.

The Redpath Waterfront Festival says a study conducted by Enigma Research shows the economic impact of the festival was a record $7.6 million.

Story continues below

About 750,000 people attended, which the festival attributes in part to the attraction billed as the world’s largest rubber duck. The six-storey, 13,600-kilogram yellow duck was brought to Toronto by the festival at a total cost of $200,000.

READ MORE: PCs call $120K Ontario government grant for giant rubber duck a waste of money

The Ontario government gave the festival an approximately $120,000 grant, which Opposition politicians called a “cluster duck” and an absurd use of taxpayer dollars.

The festival says area businesses reported record sales over that Canada Day weekend and that water taxis received a boost in business after a challenging summer due to Toronto island closures.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
giant rubber duck
giant rubber duck Toronto
massive rubber duck
redpath waterfront festival
Toronto rubber duck
Toronto rubber duck controversy
Toronto rubber duck cost

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News