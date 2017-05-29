Politics
May 29, 2017 3:02 pm

PCs call $120K Ontario government grant for giant rubber duck a waste of money

By Staff The Canadian Press

The duck, which stands six stories tall, will be at the Redpath Waterfront Festival between July 1 and 3.

Redpath WaterFest / Twitter
TORONTO – An Ontario government grant of about $120,000 that is going toward a giant rubber duck for Canada 150 celebrations is ruffling some feathers.

The 18.6 metre, 13,600-kilogram yellow duck is being brought to Toronto by the Redpath Waterfront Festival, reportedly at a total cost of $200,000, combining other funding.

It’s being billed as a tourist attraction – with particular Instagram and selfie appeal – and will also be taken to other communities in Ontario.

Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives say they’re unclear on the giant duck’s connection to Canada’s heritage celebrations and call it a waste of taxpayer money.

Tourism, Culture and Sport Minister Eleanor McMahon says the province has been funding the waterfront festival for the past three years and it does a good job promoting tourism.

She says she cautions against focusing too much on the duck, because she thinks it is much ado about nothing.

