Eskimos with 8 selections in Thursday’s CFL draft

After Wednesday’s wheeling and dealing across the CFL the draft board looks much different.

The CFL draft is set for Thursday night at 6 p.m. MT and the Edmonton Eskimos have eight selections in total but no first-round pick.

The Eskimos on Wednesday traded their first-round pick (sixth overall) and a fifth-round pick to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for a second-round pick (10th overall) and a third-round pick (20th overall).

Here is where the Eskimos are positioned to draft tonight.

Second round: 10th overall

Third round: 24th overall (Eskimos are forced to surrender the 20th overall selection to the Toronto Argonauts who were promised the Eskimos best third-round pick in the James Franklin trade made back in December).

Fourth round: 32nd overall

Fifth round: 40th overall

Sixth round: 48th overall

Seventh round: 53rd and 57th overall

Eighth round: 65th overall

630 CHED Inside Sports with Reid Wilkins will be on location on Thursday night at Commonwealth Stadium from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. to provide coverage of the first two rounds of the CFL draft. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have the first overall selection.

