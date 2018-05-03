Edmonton sports

Eskimos with 8 selections in Thursday’s CFL draft

Sunderland speaks to the media for the first time as GM and VP of Football Operations on Tuesday, April 26.

After Wednesday’s wheeling and dealing across the CFL the draft board looks much different.

The CFL draft is set for Thursday night at 6 p.m. MT and the Edmonton Eskimos have eight selections in total but no first-round pick.

The Eskimos on Wednesday traded their first-round pick (sixth overall) and a fifth-round pick to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for a second-round pick (10th overall) and a third-round pick (20th overall).

Here is where the Eskimos are positioned to draft tonight.

Second round: 10th overall

Third round: 24th overall (Eskimos are forced to surrender the 20th overall selection to the Toronto Argonauts who were promised the Eskimos best third-round pick in the James Franklin trade made back in December).

Fourth round: 32nd overall

Fifth round: 40th overall

Sixth round: 48th overall

Seventh round: 53rd and 57th overall

Eighth round: 65th overall

630 CHED Inside Sports with Reid Wilkins will be on location on Thursday night at Commonwealth Stadium from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. to provide coverage of the first two rounds of the CFL draft. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have the first overall selection.

This story will be updated as the Eskimos make their picks.

