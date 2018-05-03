Canada
May 3, 2018 2:36 pm

Front-end loader dangles from top floor of Victoria’s Customs House

By Online News Producer  Global News

A crew moving carpet in Victoria that became to heavy crashed through the window of a heritage building under construction.

It was an unusual situation for construction crews working at Customs House in Victoria Thursday.

A front-end loader that was doing some work on the top floor came through a top-storey window and was hanging over the side of the building at 816 Government St.

Crews had to use a crane with crews working alongside to carefully push the loader back onto the top floor.

No one was injured in the incident.

However, it did cause a distraction for many people passing by.

