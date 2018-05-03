Front-end loader dangles from top floor of Victoria’s Customs House

It was an unusual situation for construction crews working at Customs House in Victoria Thursday.

A front-end loader that was doing some work on the top floor came through a top-storey window and was hanging over the side of the building at 816 Government St.

Crews had to use a crane with crews working alongside to carefully push the loader back onto the top floor.

No one was injured in the incident.

Crews working to get a front-end loader safely back inside Customs House after it came through a top story window. #yyj @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/aPKWEDacd1 — Kylie Stanton (@kyliestanton) May 3, 2018

However, it did cause a distraction for many people passing by.