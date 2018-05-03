Family of Humboldt Broncos player Ryan Straschnitzki angry over fake Facebook account

It appears another fake social media account is making the rounds, pretending to be that of a Humboldt Broncos hockey player. A Facebook account, which only began posting content on April 16, appears to be tied to Ryan Straschnitzki.

READ MORE: ‘Absolute jerks’: Humboldt Broncos player who was paralyzed, parents furious over fake GoFundMe

The account contains pictures of Straschnitzki in the hospital, with his family, as well as his Humboldt Broncos hockey team headshot. Most of the photos appear to be screenshots taken on a mobile phone.

The 19-year-old defenceman from Airdrie, Alta., was paralyzed from the chest down in a devastating crash involving the team’s bus on April 6 in Saskatchewan, which left 16 people dead and 13 others, including Straschnitzki, injured.

Straschnitzki has been moved back to Alberta, to recover at the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

READ MORE: Humboldt Broncos’ Ryan Straschnitzki sets sights on walking again: ‘I kind of want to prove them wrong’

Earlier this week, a fake Twitter account popped up with the same name, asking people to donate money to a GoFundMe page.

It has since been taken down and no money was raised.

While the Facebook page doesn’t appear to be asking for any money, the Straschnitzki family said in a tweet the page isn’t real and they’re hoping to find out who is responsible.

Another Fake Account but on Facebook. Im not on Facebook as I can barely work twitter. If those that are on facebook wanna warn those users. Please do. Any info on this person. Please DM me. Time to get these asses pic.twitter.com/UHRbjYDrWJ — Strazsr (@strazsr) May 3, 2018

A legitimate GoFundMe page for the victims of the collision raised over $15 million in just 12 days, making it the largest campaign in Canada.

More than 131,000 people in over 80 countries donated to the campaign.