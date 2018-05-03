Crime
May 3, 2018 8:41 am

OPP still searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run on Hwy. 404 in Richmond Hill

Ontario Provincial Police say they are still seeking the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Highway 404 in Richmond Hill a week and a half ago.

Police said a 20-year-old man was walking in a lane on northbound Highway 404 just north of Major Mackenzie Drive on April 23 around 10:30 p.m. when he was fatally struck from behind by a vehicle.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the car sustained damage to the front or passenger side.

According to witnesses, police said the vehicle may have come to a stop a short distance away and then left at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle, described as a dark-coloured sedan, was last seen exiting Elgin Mills Road and heading west into Richmond Hill.

OPP have scheduled a press conference Thursday morning to provide further details about the victim and the suspect vehicle.

