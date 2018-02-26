Pedestrian dies after being hit by unmarked police vehicle in Markham: watchdog

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after officials say a male pedestrian was fatally struck by an unmarked York Regional Police vehicle.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a statement late Monday that the vehicle was on Kennedy Road, north of Highway 7 in Markham, at around 4:30 p.m. when it collided with the pedestrian.

The unidentified male was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.



Story continues below Six investigators, three forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist from SIU assigned to investigate after pedestrian fatally struck in Markham. https://t.co/JqrW5PUJdt — SIU (@SIUOntario) February 27, 2018

It’s unclear if the police vehicle was involved in a call at the time of the collision.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

Kennedy Road was closed for several hours between Highway 7 and Carlton Road for the investigation.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact the SIU’s lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.