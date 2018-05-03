2 years in, Syrian refugees are adjusting to life in B.C. but still face challenges: report

A new report looks into how Syrian refugees are faring two years after settling in B.C.

The survey, conducted by the Immigrant Services Society of B.C. (ISS), reached out to 241 adult Syrian refugees.

It found that many have found stable homes and are doing well, but some continue to struggle.

Eighty-seven per cent of respondents reported their English-language skills have improved, however, “attendance in federal English-language classes has dipped for reasons associated with lack of daycare,” said Chris Friesen of the ISS.

Even so, 46 per cent of respondents said they have paid employment with 27 per cent having full-time jobs. Those numbers are an improvement over last year’s numbers, according to the ISS report. As a result, food bank usage is down 10 per cent.

ISS officials said the survey also revealed a pressing need for better support for those who suffered trauma after witnessing or experiencing torture, rape or extreme violence.

Other numbers suggest Syrian refugees are settling into their communities.

Two-thirds of respondents have made non-Syrian friends and 65 per cent know their immediate neighbours, the report said.

Ninety-six per cent of those surveyed hope to someday become a Canadian citizen.

The survey also found that almost 70 per cent of respondents “thanked the Government of Canada and Canadians for welcoming them to Canada and expressed gratitude for the ability to begin a new life in safety.”