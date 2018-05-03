Blogs
Rick Zamperin: Ticats are banking on a big draft night

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach June Jones has the first overall pick in Thursday's CFL draft.

Well, now I’m intrigued.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats made a big move in advance of Thursday night’s CFL draft that caught the attention of fans in Steeltown and across the league.

The Cats have shipped offensive lineman (and Burlington native) Ryan Bomben to Montreal for the Alouettes’ 31st and 44th overall selections as well as Montreal’s second rounder next year.

Oh, and the Ticats also sent receiver Jamal Robinson and their second, 34th and 56th overall draft picks to the Als.

So if you’re keeping score at home, the Tiger-Cats just sent three draft picks and two position players — including a three-time East Division All-Star on the offensive line — to Montreal for four draft picks, one of which is in 2019.

Hamilton also sent a negotiation list player to Montreal, but word is that it’s not Johnny Manziel.

Whew, the dream is still alive!

Bowling Green offensive lineman Ryan Hunter is the top-ranked CFL draft prospect, according to the CFL’s Scouting Bureau, and so maybe the Ticats are eyeing him to replace Bomben.

Or maybe they think other highly-ranked offensive linemen such as Dakoda Shepley, Trey Rutherford or David Knevel can come in right away and play.

Who knows, perhaps Hamilton will take Central Michigan receiver Mark Chapman with the No. 1 pick.

Whatever the plan is, Ticats fans should at least take comfort in knowing that the team is willing to take some chances to improve its fortunes in 2018.

We’ll see how it pans out.

