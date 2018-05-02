Man dies after being engulfed in flames in Victoria

A man has died of injuries sustained in a fire in Victoria on Wednesday.

Victoria police were called to the 600-block of Gorge Road East shortly after noon to reports that an individual was on fire in a parking lot.

When authorities arrived they discovered the victim was being helped by bystanders. One of those who was helping out was Jesse Jimenez, the co-owner of the nearby Sub Stop Shop.

Jimenez’s wife, Lorie, was notified by a customer shortly after lunch that a man was on fire outside the store. Jimenez said the customer told her he had already called 911.

“I came out quickly and then I saw the guy on fire and I grabbed the fire extinguisher,” said Jimenez. “He was moving, we put out the fire and then the 911 people came.”

It is still unclear how the man ended up engulfed in flames. Victoria police said they were helped on scene by BC Emergency Health Service paramedics and Victoria Fire Department firefighters.

The man was transported to hospital, but later died from injuries sustained in the fire.

The incident is still under investigation and the BC Coroners Service is still in the process of notifying the man’s next of kin.