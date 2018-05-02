Companies lend a hand to New Brunswickers affected by flood

Private companies in New Brunswick are lending a hand to citizens affected by flooding — providing assistance to those who have been displaced or aiding in emergency relief efforts.

Cooke Aquaculture announced on Wednesday that it has sent a truck loaded with 10,000 sandbags to the Tow of Grand Bay-Westfield, N.B., as a way of supporting flood relief efforts.

The company also say they have been in contact with New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization and are prepared to assist further, with boats and equipment on standby.

Cooke Aquaculture is just one of many companies that have volunteered time or resources to assist in relief efforts as regions along the Saint John River are predicted to surpass record-setting water levels.

Citizens along the river are being urged to evacuate their homes on Wednesday, and Premier Brian Gallant has urged residents to “take action,” and warned against complacency, saying people in a number of areas will see “what they haven’t seen before.”

He says he informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau the province will be seeking federal disaster assistance.

Gallant says Trudeau offered the assistance of the Canadian Army if needed, but he says there are enough resources available at this point to help New Brunswickers.

GoodLife Fitness also announced on Wednesday that it has opened all nine of their New Brunswick locations to help those affected during “these challenging times.”

According to the fitness centre, the public will be allowed to access:

Showers

Shampoo, conditioner, body wash

Sinks and mirrors

Blow dryers

Towels

Electrical outlets to charge cellphones

The company says that guests will have to provide photo identification and sign a waiver to access the facilities which are located throughout New Brunswick.

