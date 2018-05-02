Regina’s Pacers Park set to open May 7

The City of Regina says that nine of 14 ball diamonds in the new Pacers Park will on May 7, weather permitting.

The facility is designed for use by amateur baseball teams, with approximately 54 acres and a total of 14 ball diamonds.

The city is blaming the extended winter on the delays of preparation work, but said the remainder of the park will be completed over this season. An official grand opening is expected in spring 2019.

Pacers Park was moved to 2501 Anaquod Rd., approximately 2.5 kilometers north of the previous location, to accommodate the construction of the Regina Bypass.