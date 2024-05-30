Financial literacy test will be mandatory to get Ontario high school diploma: Lecce

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario students will soon be required to pass a financial literacy test as part of a number of changes coming to the requirements needed to earn a high school diploma.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says students will learn home economics such as managing a household budget and how to protect themselves against financial fraud.

He says students will need at least 70 per cent on the financial literacy test in order to graduate and it will first be offered in Grade 10 math.

2:13 Ontario announces overhaul of math, language curriculum

Lecce says students will need the financial literacy requirement beginning in 2025.

Story continues below advertisement

The province will also reinstate the math proficiency test for students applying to teachers college.

Lecce says the province will also modernize guidance and career education as it has not been updated since 2013.