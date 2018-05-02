Canada
Power restored to most of Pickering, western part of Ajax after area hit by outage

The city of Pickering and the western part of Ajax was hit by a power outage Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say power has been restored to most of Pickering and the western part of Ajax.

Veridian Connections, the local electric utility, said on its website that the outage was due to a “loss of Hydro One supply.”

According to the website, the outage happened at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Hydro One said in a statement the outage occurred at its Cherrywood transformer station. It’s not clear what caused the loss of supply.

Just before 3:20 p.m., Veridian Connections said in an update that power was restored.

A small area near Brock Road and Bayly Street was still without power. Officials said they were aiming to restore power by 5 p.m.

— With files from Global News Radio 640 Toronto

