Power restored to most of Pickering, western part of Ajax after area hit by outage

Officials say power has been restored to most of Pickering and the western part of Ajax.

Veridian Connections, the local electric utility, said on its website that the outage was due to a “loss of Hydro One supply.”

According to the website, the outage happened at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

All power has been restored in @CityofPickering and the west end of @TownOfAjax. If you're still without power, please call us at: 905-420-8440. — Veridian Connections (@VeridianTweets) May 2, 2018

Outage in @CityOfPickering affecting Brock to Church – Bayly to Lake Ontario. ETR: TBD. Investigation is in progr… https://t.co/PDlyDbKF5G — Veridian Connections (@VeridianTweets) May 2, 2018

Hydro One said in a statement the outage occurred at its Cherrywood transformer station. It’s not clear what caused the loss of supply.

Just before 3:20 p.m., Veridian Connections said in an update that power was restored.

A small area near Brock Road and Bayly Street was still without power. Officials said they were aiming to restore power by 5 p.m.

If you're driving in @CityofPickering or the west end of @TownOfAjax please do so with extreme caution and treat all intersections with no power as four-way stops. — Veridian Connections (@VeridianTweets) May 2, 2018

Power Outage Update – Hydro One crews are at their transformer station making the required inspections to restore power to our customers in Pickering and the west end of Ajax as quickly as possible. — Veridian Connections (@VeridianTweets) May 2, 2018