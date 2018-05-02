Crime
May 2, 2018 2:18 pm
Updated: May 2, 2018 2:46 pm

Driver who suffered medical event resulting in fatal collision charged with criminal negligence

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

A man is facing criminal charges in relation to a May 2017 pedestrian collision in Calgary that killed a 48-year-old woman.

Police said a 44-year-old man was driving a pickup truck heading northeast toward the access road from 26 Avenue N.E. at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

Coming in the opposite direction was a car being driven by a 36-year-old woman.

The driver of the truck suffered a medical event, police said, and veered off the road before heading into the oncoming, southwest lane, colliding with the car.

The car was forced backward before stopping on a traffic island at the entrance to the 26 Avenue access road.

The truck mounted a curb and hit the woman who was on the footpath, killing her.

The truck kept going across the access road before crashing into a building and finally stopping.

The occupants of the truck and car sustained minor injuries.

James Ian Beagrie, now 45, was charged Wednesday with criminal negligence causing death.

