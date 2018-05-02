Saskatoon weather outlook: strong winds slide back in

Strong winds slide back in with a risk of rain.

Saskatoon Forecast

Wednesday

With a bit of rain overnight and mist in the morning, temperatures slid back toward the freezing mark to start the day under mostly sunny skies.

The added moisture last night and warm air rising as the sun started to heat things up helped cumulus clouds to start forming during the day as we made our way up into the low teens before noon.

Lots of sunshine out there today with a few cumulus clouds in Saskatoon on this Wednesday morning https://t.co/T7KZcGoBFq #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/M77FASv9Ym — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 2, 2018

After starting out the day around +1, we've managed to make it up 10 degrees to +11 already this morning! https://t.co/T7KZcGoBFq #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/vVTrl8cv3N — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 2, 2018

Partly cloudy skies stick around for the rest of the day as those clouds continue bubbling up and sliding through as we warm up to an afternoon high in the upper teens.

Wednesday Night

A deck of more organized clouds rolls in Wednesday with a good chance of rain around and just after midnight as the next frontal wave slides through with temperatures cooling back into mid-single digits.

Thursday

A mix of sun and cloud is on the way for your Thursday along with a strong west-northwesterly wind that will pick up behind a system to 40 km/h with gusts into the 50 to 60 km/h range possible.

Despite the blustery wind, we should still manage to warm up into the upper teens for an afternoon high.

Friday

The work week will finish on a cloudier note on Friday with a low pressure system bringing in a slight chance of showers with mostly cloudy skies sticking around right through the day.

Mild air is expected to accompany this system with the mercury slated to slide all the way up into the high teens in the afternoon.

Weekend Outlook

Heat gets back into full swing this weekend as an upper ridge building back in with some clouds and an afternoon high in the low 20s on Saturday and sunny skies returning Sunday along with mid-20 degree temperatures.

Cranberry Flats was the ideal setting for Ryan Janzen to take the Your Saskatchewan photo for May 2:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.