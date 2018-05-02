Weed school set to launch at Olds College
Olds College plans to roll out a new Cannabis Production program this summer which consists of four online courses followed by a two-week field study where students will get hands-on experience.
“Olds College has supported the horticulture industry for over 50 years, offering hands-on programming that explores the production and management of plants, management of pests, landscapes, soils and water systems,” said Debbie Thompson with Olds College, in a news release.
Here are the four online courses offered as part of the new Cannabis Production program:
- Introduction to Horticulture Production
- Introduction to Crop Production and Facilities
- Cannabis Legislation and Documentation
- Horticulture for Cannabis Production
After students complete the online portion, they will apply the production practices in a hands-on environment with licensed cannabis producers Sundial Growers and Terra Life Sciences.
Registration for the Cannabis Production program at Olds College opened on May 1.
