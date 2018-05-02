Weed school set to launch at Olds College

Olds College plans to roll out a new Cannabis Production program this summer which consists of four online courses followed by a two-week field study where students will get hands-on experience.

“Olds College has supported the horticulture industry for over 50 years, offering hands-on programming that explores the production and management of plants, management of pests, landscapes, soils and water systems,” said Debbie Thompson with Olds College, in a news release.

Here are the four online courses offered as part of the new Cannabis Production program:

Introduction to Horticulture Production

Introduction to Crop Production and Facilities

Cannabis Legislation and Documentation

Horticulture for Cannabis Production

After students complete the online portion, they will apply the production practices in a hands-on environment with licensed cannabis producers Sundial Growers and Terra Life Sciences.

Registration for the Cannabis Production program at Olds College opened on May 1.