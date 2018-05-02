More rain on the way for flood-ravaged New Brunswick

More rain is on the way for the already flood-ravaged New Brunswick — though it may not be enough to make the situation significantly worse.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for a large portion of the province, warning of significant rainfall on Wednesday night.

The federal agency says the rain will likely be accompanied by thundershowers in some areas, with the heaviest totals expected to occur along the northwestern corner of the province.

Anthony Farnell, Global News’ chief meteorologist, says the system is part of two waves moving through the province over the next two days.

“[The] first one arrives this evening and mostly affects the northern half of New Brunswick with 10-15 millimetres of rain by morning. This won’t help river levels but it likely won’t be enough to make it much worse,” Farnell said.

“[The] second wave arrives Thursday night into Friday morning and will affect central and southern New Brunswick with five to 15 millimetres of rain.”

He said it’s not enough rain to make the flooding significantly worse.

Floodwaters are expected to increase to as much as 6.6 metres above sea level in areas along the Saint John River area.

A voluntary evacuation notice in Saint John could affect about 1,900 people, who should make their own arrangements, go to the Carleton Community Centre or contact the Canadian Red Cross.