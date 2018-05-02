Consumer
May 2, 2018 11:50 am

Home sales up in Saskatoon during April

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Home sales were up in Saskatoon during April, reversing a two-month trend of declining sales.

Bloomberg / Getty Images
Home sales were up in Saskatoon during April, but continue to remain below 2017 levels for the year.

The Saskatoon Region Association of Realtors (SRAR) said 335 homes were sold in April, an increase of 6.7 per cent from the same month last year, and reversing a two month trend of declining sales.

The overall yearly picture continued its downward trend, with sales down 4.8 per cent compared to the same four-month period in 2017.

The majority of the homes sold during April – 202 – were priced under $350,000, with condominiums making up 73 of those sales.

SRAR said there were 1,834 properties listed for sale at the end of April, consistent with the five year average.

The sales to listing ratio increased five percentage points from last year to 43 per cent, but came with a caution from SRAR CEO Jason Yochim.

“Although the sales to listing is moving towards balance, I emphasize we are still in a buyer’s market,” Yochim said in a press release.

The median home sale price rose slightly in April to $320,000 and the home price index composite benchmark price (HPI) increased to 294,100.

SRAR said it was the second straight month the HPI increased and could indicate an upward trend for home prices going forward.

Global News