Elgin OPP seek wanted man last seen in St. Thomas

Provincial police in Elgin County are asking for the public’s help as they try to track down a suspect they say is potentially dangerous.

Officers said Wednesday morning they were looking for 30-year-old John Lebreton of Central Elgin. They say he was last seen near Talbot Street and Burwell Road in St. Thomas around 9:15 a.m. on May 1.

The OPP has described Lebreton as Indigenous, six feet, one inch tall, about 320 pounds, with dark hair in a buzz cut, and unshaven.

Officers say he was last seen wearing a black Under Armour sweater, blue shirt, black shorts and he was carrying a blue, black and white coloured Under Armour backpack.

Elgin OPP says Lebreton is wanted on a warrant, but hasn’t released what it’s in connection with. They say he’s potentially dangerous and if you see him you should call 911.

Any other information about Lebreton’s whereabouts can be forwarded on to Elgin OPP by calling 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).