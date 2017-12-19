St. Thomas police release photo of man wanted in credit card theft
A A
St. Thomas police are looking for a man after a credit card was stolen from a vehicle.
Officers say 26-year-old Ryan William Walls is wanted in connection with a theft from a vehicle on Dec. 9, when a stolen credit card was used at multiple locations on Talbot Street.
READ MORE: Suspect in disturbing baseball-bat attack in St. Thomas granted bail
Police are asking anyone who sees Walls or know about his whereabouts to call the St. Thomas police service at 519-631-1224, http://www.stps.on.ca. You can also report anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or online here.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.