St. Thomas police release photo of man wanted in credit card theft

St. Thomas police are looking for a man after a credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Officers say 26-year-old Ryan William Walls is wanted in connection with a theft from a vehicle on Dec. 9, when a stolen credit card was used at multiple locations on Talbot Street.

Police are asking anyone who sees Walls or know about his whereabouts to call the St. Thomas police service at 519-631-1224, http://www.stps.on.ca. You can also report anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or online here.