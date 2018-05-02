Threats made against Greenall High School in Balgonie, Sask.

Greenall High School in Balgonie, Sask., is currently in a hold and secure mode as White Butte RCMP investigate threats made against the school.

Police have not released the nature of the threats.

RCMP said there will be a significant police presence in and around the school Wednesday morning as the investigation is carried out.

Students and staff are still being allowed in the school but police said anyone who does not need to be at the school should avoid the area.

Approximately 650 students attend the school.

Balgonie is roughly 30 kilometres east of Regina.

More to come as this story develops.